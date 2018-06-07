Update: CCTV images released of missing Burgess Hill teenager

Police have issued stills from CCTV which show missing Elido Vargas in Burgess Hill on Wednesday afternoon (June 6).

Elido, 15, was last seen by his dad at 3.45pm on Tuesday afternoon (June 5) at home in Millers Way where he told his dad he was returning to school.

Elido Vargas. Picture: Sussex Police

He never made it to school and didn’t return home that night.

However CCTV from Waitrose in the Market Place Shopping Centre in Burgess Hill on Wednesday shows Elido at 1.47pm before leaving at 1.55pm.

Detective Sergeant Kate Witt said: “Were you in Waitrose on Wednesday afternoon and see a teenager in a Burgess Hill Academy uniform? We need to speak to anyone who might have seen him in the supermarket.

“We, and his parents, are extremely worried about Elido. It is unlike him not to return home.

“Elido, if you read this, you aren’t in trouble, your family want you to come home safe. Please get in touch with us.”

Elido is black with short black afro hair, 5ft 8in and has braces.

He was last seen wearing his Burgess Hill Academy uniform. However it is possible he has taken a change of clothes with him.

Elido has not taken his mobile phone with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online, call 101 or 999 in an emergency quoting Operation Colt.