UPDATE: Crews called to reports of ‘burning plastic smell’ at Argos

Fire crews were called to reports of a ‘burning smell’ at Argos in Burgess Hill this morning.

Two fire engines were called to the store in the Martlets Shopping Centre in Church Walk at 11am

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We were called to reports of a burning plastic smell. Two fire engines were sent to the premises, and searched.

“Advice was given about contacting an electrician. Crews left the scene at 12.19pm.”

Burgess Hill Town Council said the store ‘may be closed for the rest of the day’ on Facebook.

And a spokesman for the shopping centre has said the store is ‘closed until further notice’.