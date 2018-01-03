UPDATE: Electricity restored to most homes in Amberley after power cut

Electricity has been restored to most homes in Amberley following a power cut.

UK Power Networks confirmed supplies were restored at 2.50am this morning (January 3).

A spokesman said: “We are still working on the fault, but have connected generators to the network to generate power for residents.

“One home is still affected at the moment, but all others are fine.”

The electricity firm said engineers were investigating the ‘high voltage overhead electricity line fault’ which caused the power cut at around 4.30pm yesterday (January 2).