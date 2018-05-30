UPDATE: Fallen tree brings down power cables and closes road

The B2036 London Road in Balcombe was closed this morning after a fallen tree brought down power cables.

Police said the incident was reported just before 7am this morning.

A spokesman said: “Bt cables were brought down by a falling tree on the B2036 London Road, Balcombe.

“It was reported at 6.58am on Wednesday (May 30). The road reopened by 11am.”

A BT Openreach spokesman said: “Openreach engineers attended the scene and made the area safe following this incident.

“They will need to return at a later date to put in new aerial cabling.

“It’s too early to say how many properties have been affected but if anyone has lost service they should report it to their communication provider.”