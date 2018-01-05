UPDATE: Heavy traffic reported in Ansty due to broken traffic lights

Heavy traffic was reported in Ansty this morning due to broken traffic lights.

South East Water were alerted to the problem in Cuckfield Road, while they were completing repairs to a burst water main.

Tony Hillocks, distribution manager for South East Water, said: “We were alerted to a problem today with our temporary traffic lights on Cuckfield Road, Ansty as we completed repairs to a burst on a five-inch water main.

“The burst was repaired on Tuesday (January 2), and we completed the work today (January 5), returning the road to its original state.

“Our contractor, Clancy Docwra, is now on site and the traffic lights will be removed before lunchtime today.

“We’d like to thank customers for alerting us to the problem and thank them for their patience while we carry out this work.

“People can report leaks and bursts 24/7 via our interactive map, southeastwater.co.uk/reportaleak or by calling our dedicated Leakline on 0333 000 3330.”