UPDATE: ‘It was an offer we could not refuse’... Wabi owners speak out over closure

The owners of a popular Horsham bar and restaurant have spoken about their shock decision to shut up shop in the town centre.

Contemporary Japanese eatery Wabi has announced the sudden closure of its premises in East Street.

The eatery is set to shut on Sunday (May 27) and residents have been left ‘gutted’ by the revelation.

Speaking to the County Times owner Verity Craig confirmed the site had been sold to a British pub chain.

She said: “After nearly 9 years of successful trading in Horsham, Wabi will be closing its doors for the final time on Sunday evening having been successfully sold to Brewhouse Bar & Kitchen Group. It was an offer that we (my husband Paul and I) simply could not refuse.

“We have enjoyed owning Wabi and meeting so many lovely people in Horsham who have supported Wabi immensely over the years. We thank every one of them, along with the wonderful teams of people that we have employed over the years there. Horsham is a unique and friendly community.

“We would like to wish every success to the new owners and wish our team (who they are taking with them) every success for the future too.”

She added: “As part of their expansion, Brewhouse have taken on Wabi’s site (including the freehold from us) to transform it in to one of their gastro-style pub/restaurants to add to their growing portfolio.

“We continue to enjoy successfully trading, Bohemia in The Lanes in Brighton (as well as Showtec lighting, sound & design for the industry, and my freelance writing) and have no future plans to sell Bohemia as it is our core trading business.”

