UPDATE: Man dies and woman critical in A23 Warninglid collision

A 25-year-old man has died and a 22-year-old woman is in a critical condition following a collision on the A23 in Warninglid last night.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened southbound, just after 1.30am this morning (December 16).

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A black Nissan Micra which had four people travelling in left the main carriageway into the lay-by and collided with the rear of a heavy goods vehicle which was parked in the lay-by.

“The front seat passenger, a 25-year-old local man, sadly died at the scene.

“The rear nearside passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Surrey, sustained serious injuries and is in a critical condition at the Royal Sussex Hospital in Brighton.

“The driver, a 29-year-old woman from Surrey, remains in hospital and is in a stable condition.

“Anyone who saw the events leading up to the collision or the collision itself are asked to contact Sussex Police on 101 quoting Operation Cranbourne.”

A South East Ambulance Service (SECAmb) spokesman confirmed multiple ambulance crews attended the scene, along with an air ambulance vehicle.

He said: “One man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. One patient was treated before being taken in a serious condition to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

“Two more patients, believed to have sustained less serious injuries, were also taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital.”

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed three fire engines were called to the collision, along with a heavy rescue unit.

Sussex Police confirmed the incident was ‘ongoing’.