One lane has been opened on the M23 following an multi-vehicle crash earlier today (February 15).

Motorists have been stuck in hours of queues after eight vehicles collided between junction 8 and junction 9 of the motorway at 10.45am.

Police closed all three lanes after diesel spilt onto the road.

Highways England said one lane had now been reopened to traffic stuck in the collision but the road remained closed between junction 8 to 10 to other motorists. Diversions are in place.