UPDATE: Person rushed to hospital after car and lorry crash

Two people were injured after a car and a lorry crashed along a major road this morning (February 23).

One person was trapped in the car following the collision along the A272 in Bolney, at the junction with Wineham Lane, at 10.20am.

Three fire crews including the heavy rescue tender were sent to the scene along with paramedics and the police.

The person was cut from the car using hydraulic rescue equipment and was rushed to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Paramedics also treated another patient at the scene, the ambulance service said. They did not require any hospital treatment.

The road was reduced to one lane in both directions as emergency services dealt with the crash.

Long delays were caused but the road has now been cleared.