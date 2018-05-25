UPDATE: Several injured in A24 crash

Several people were injured following a crash involving two cars and a lorry on the A24 near Buck Barn.

Police were called to the southbound collision 400 metres north of the junction with Bar Lane yesterday afternoon (May 24).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Two cars travelling south on the A24 dual carriageway near Buck Barn crossroads on Thursday afternoon (May 24) were in collision after seeking to avoid an approaching lorry.

“The occupants of both cars sustained whiplash and shock but none required hospital treatment.”

The crash, which took place at about 2.30pm, involved a Volkswagen Polo, being driven by a 19-year-old-woman, from Bracklesham, and a Volkswagen Passat, being driven by a 40-year-old man from Littlehampton.

Officers said two passengers in the Polo, a 54-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, both from Bracklesham, were among those injured.

The lorry driver, a 33-year-old man, from Gravesend, Kent, was also treated at the scene for shock. His vehicle was undamaged.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online (https://www.sussex.police.uk/rtcappealresponse) or phone 101, quoting serial 715 of 24/05.