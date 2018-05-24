UPDATE: Southern ‘working to return services to normal’ in Haywards Heath

Southern said it is ‘working to return services to normal’ in Haywards Heath following a fault with a signalling system at Wivelsfield.

The fault caused disruption to rail services this afternoon and passengers faced delays between Brighton and Haywards Heath. Read our original story here.

A spokesman for Southern said: “A fault with the signalling system in the Wivelsfield area that arose shortly after 1pm meant that trains had to run at a reduced speed in both directions, and the service between London and Brighton was reduced.

“Network Rail technicians repaired the fault by around 2.45pm and we are working to return services to normal.”

The spokesman said further minor disruption was expected until 4pm.

They added: “We apologise for any inconvenience this incident has caused.

“We encourage passengers delayed by 15 minutes or more to claim compensation via our Southern, Thameslink or Gatwick Express web sites.”