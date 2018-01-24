UPDATE: ‘Urgent repair’ underway after gas leak in Haywards Heath

Temporary traffic lights have been set up while a gas network team work to repair a gas leak in Haywards Heath.

The area around Sydney Road in Haywards Heath has been vented, but temporary traffic lights will be in place from today while a team continues to investigate and repair.

Hannah Brett, spokesperson for gas network company SGN, said: “We’re working to repair our gas main in Sydney Road.

“To keep everyone safe around our work area, we need to install temporary traffic lights outside Embassy Court which will be in place from 11am this morning.

“To minimise disruption to motorists, we’ll manually control the temporary traffic lights between 7am and 7pm to help traffic flow along Sydney Road.

“We know roadworks are frustrating and we thank motorists in advance for their patience while we complete this urgent repair.”

She added that it was ‘too early to say’ how long the repair would take, but updates on the progress will be available here: www.sgn.co.uk/Roadworks/Emergency-repairs/