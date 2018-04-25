UPDATE: Warning after Balcombe pub fire

Fire investigation officers have warned residents and businesses about the dangers of overheating materials after a fire broke out at a pub in Balcombe.

On Saturday (April 21), four fire engines were sent to tackle a blaze at a public house in London Road, Balcombe.

Firefighters at the scene. Picture by Eddie Howland

An investigation revealed that tea towels had been left in a tumble dryer for a considerable amount of time, resulting in the materials overheating and causing a fire.

Subsequently, the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to remain alert and supervise electrical appliances when in use.

Last August, a similar incident occurred at a café in Littlehampton Marina where the cause was attributed to spontaneous combustion. An investigation into the fire deemed that flammable oil residue had not been washed out of towels properly. The fire broke out after the towels had been tumble dried and a folded into piles, enabling them to spontaneously combust into flames as the heat could not escape, according to the fire service.

Significant damage to each business was sustained in both of these incidents.

The fire broke out on Saturday evening. Picture by Eddie Howland

Fire investigation officer and station manager, Andrew Parsons, said: “Registering electrical appliances is a great way to ensure that the products in your household are safe to use. Once an appliance is registered, you will be alerted to any safety repairs or product recalls.

“Over half of all accidental house fires are caused by electricity. Therefore we recommend that appliances such as chargers and tumble dryers are never left plugged in or unattended.”