UPDATE: Water supplies in Mid Sussex ‘should now be back on’

Water supplies in Mid Sussex ‘should now be back on’ South East Water has said.

A number of homes in Ditchling, Keymer, Hassocks, Burgess Hill and the surrounding areas were affected by a burst pipe this morning. Read our original story here.

South East Water’s Incident Manager Steve Benton said: “We are pleased to say that we have successfully redirected water flows around our network of underground pipes and all customers supplies should now be back on.

“The burst happened at 1.30am on our arterial water main near Barcombe and our specialist teams remain on site to repair the pipe which we expect to complete later today.

“As water returns, some customers may find it is cloudy or discoloured. This is because a change in flow or pressure within the pipes can dislodge naturally-occurring deposits such as iron or manganese.

“In most cases, discoloured water is not harmful and can be cleared by running the cold kitchen tap at a steady flow until it clears.

“If the water does not clear after 20 minutes customers should contact us for further help.

“Unfortunately leaks and bursts do happen on our high pressure, extensive network of underground pipes which carry 521 million litres of water everyday through 9,000 miles of mains and more than six million joints.

“Sometimes those pipes and joints fail, but we do work around the clock to find and fix leaks and bursts.

“We know it’s difficult for customers to be without water and we are very sorry for the inconvenience this has caused.

“If any customers have any concerns about their water supply, they can contact us on 0333 000 0002 or go to the website www.southeastwater.co.uk”