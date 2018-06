Sussex Vale Rotary took part in the national Purple4Polio Grand Tour to raise awareness of Rotary’s pledge to eradicate polio from the world and to raise funds to help do this.

Rotary has been working on this for over 30 years with support from partners, including the Gates Foundation for the past ten years. In total they covered 1,267 miles visiting 16 different Rotary districts and raised £1,000 for EndPolioNow.