‘Valet parked’ cars were taken for joyrides and dumped in muddy fields, court told

Gatwick airport meet and greet parking scammers used pictures of a hospital car park 400 miles away in Scotland to con holidaymakers into believing their vehicles were safe, when in reality he was dumping them in muddy fields, a court heard.

Unsuspecting customers paid Asad Malik made more than £1m over a two year period when he was using a picture of the car park at Borders General hospital on his Gatwick airport parking websites, a jury were told.

They thought their cars would be parked in secure car parks, like the one hundreds of miles away in Melrose, when they booked with Malik before flying out of the London airport.

Hundreds of holidaymakers and business travellers were conned into believing their cars were safe and secure when they were being taken on joyrides before being dumped in muddy fields, Lewes Crown Court heard.

Travellers flying from Gatwick who used cheap off site meet and greet parking services run by Mr Malik were duped into believing their vehicles would be valet parked in secure locations with CCTV and 24 hour security guards, the jury heard.

The cars were dumped at fields around Ifield, near Gatwick and at other locations miles from the airport.

They were also parked in petrol stations and a mosque, the court heard.

Richard Heller, barrister for West Sussex County Council Trading Standards, told them in reality the cars were used for joyrides and to tow other vehicles before being parked in muddy fields unlocked or with the keys stuck to the windscreen in a clear plastic bag.

The jury in Brighton were told cars were driven extra miles, returned dirty and damaged to their owners or not returned at all.

Asad Malik, 37, from Crawley, fraudulently claimed customers cars would be kept secure and returned undamaged, he said.

Mr Malik also told customers they had no right to complain after leaving the airport despite warnings from Trading Standards officers he was breaking the law.

Customers cars were used to drag other vehicles through mud, returned damaged and dirty and complaints were ignored, Mr Heller said.

Mr Malik and his company London Parking Gatwick Ltd are accused of six counts of fraudulent trading, unfair and misleading commercial practice between October 2015 and August 2016.

Richard Heller said Mr Malik and LPG were one and the same.

The websites operated by Mr Malik also included fake customer reviews.

“Their provenance must be regarded as somewhat dubious,” he said.

“Mr John Smith left a review in December 2014 in which he described how his ‘experience with them was the most suitable one, as I paid very less there which was the around trip of taxi fare and got the full service both ends of my journey’.”

Several complaints were uncovered by Trading Standards Officers and more unhappy customers came forward during the investigation.

“In June 2016, Sylvia Goodman said her car was returned with a bent key, the language on the dashboard display was changed to one she didn’t recognise, there was hardly any fuel left, it was dirty, the time had been changed and there was litter in the car including a Co-Op receipt for mini garlic naans,” Mr Heller said.

The naan breads had been purchased four-and-a-half hours after she dropped her car off at the airport expecting it to be parked a few minutes drive away, the court heard.

“Which gives rise to the obvious question – where had it been in that time and why wasn’t it taken to, and left at, one of the parking locations,” Mr Heller said.

Other drivers received parking tickets after their cars were left at petrol stations around Gatwick airport.

Another customer was forced to search through fields himself for his own car after London Gatwick Parking failed to return it.

“Christopher Allen, who used LPG’s services in June 2016, returned to Gatwick expecting to have his car brought to him but despite several attempts to contact the company he could not do so.

“He describes how with the help of other passengers he managed to locate his car in a muddy field some five to six hours after he arrived,” Mr Heller said.

Trading Standards officers booked several mystery shopper test purchases for cars fitted with a tracking devices.

“The investigation revealed a multiplicity of dishonest practice, misleading claims and unfair commercial practices,” Mr Heller said.

Asad Malik and London Parking Gatwick Ltd deny six counts of fraudulent trading.

The trial at Lewes Crown Court in Brighton before Mr Recorder Anthony Chinn QC continues.

