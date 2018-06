Five pupils with autism have visited Gatwick Airport to gain experience and learn about travel.

The pupils from LVS Hassocks, a school for 11 to 19 year olds with a diagnosis on the autism spectrum, took the trip on June 6. Teacher Angie Cox said: “LVS Hassocks prepares students with autism for independent lives beyond the school, and this trip was a really valuable way to deal with and minimise the anxieties that they will inevitably face when wanting to go abroad.”