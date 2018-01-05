Vandals daub graffiti at village school

An investigation is underway after vandals scrawled graffiti on some boards at a village primary school.

The graffiti - on boards by the swimming pool at Storrington Primary School in Spierbridge Road - was discovered when staff returned after the Christmas break on Thursday.

Police say the graffitti had already been removed by the time they were informed of the incident.

A spokesman added:”Nothing was reported to have been stolen and there was no break-in reported to the premises.

“Anyone with any information can contact Sussex Police online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101, quoting serial 805 of 04/01.”