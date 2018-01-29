Vandals smash up life-saving equipment in Burgess Hill for third time

A member of Burgess Hill District Lions Club has spoken of his disappointment after discovering vandals had smashed up a defibrillator in the town for the third time.

Member Tony Parris said the club received a phone call from Burgess Hill Theatre Club early yesterday morning advising them of the vandalism.

The defibrillator cabinet is outside the theatre club’s premises in Church Walk, and was paid for by the Lions.

Tony said: “This is the third time that the defibrillator cabinets in Church Walk have been damaged and the cost of the cabinets are £349 each.

“it always happens late on Saturday evenings. There are police cameras in Church Walk but they never seem to catch anyone on them.

“It is disappointing, at the end of the day we are raising the money to put this life-saving equipment in the town for the public.”

The vandalism has been reported to the police.

If anyone witnessed anything they can call Sussex Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 4718001420.