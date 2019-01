A vehicle overturned on the B2036 in Ansty this morning causing delays.

Traffic reports say the collision happened at around 8.30am.

Delays were reported on the B2036 in Ansty this morning (January 10), due to the collision

The road was reportedly partially blocked and traffic was reported to backed up right into the village.

The emergency services have been contacted for a response.

