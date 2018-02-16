VIDEO: Bomb disposal unit tackles 'explosive device' in village square

Bomb disposal crews are currently dealing with a suspected explosive device in Southwater.
A 100-metre cordon has been set up around the car park in Lintot Square after officers spotted the device near a flat in Faribank Road at 9am.
Customers and staff were evacuated from nearby shops and residents were also told to leave their homes.
