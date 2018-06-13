Video: Drone captures upgrade works at Southern Water’s Scaynes Hill site

An eye in the sky has captured upgrade works at Southern Water’s Scaynes Hill Wastewater Treatment Works in Mid Sussex as part of an £8 million scheme.

Improvements at the site, which currently serves approximately 38,000 customers, will also enable it to cope with a rise in population over the coming years.

Shot of Scaynes Hill from the drone

Drone footage captured the moment new equipment was successfully winched into position at the site, near Haywards Heath, earlier this year.

This was part of a major milestone to deliver a new sludge treatment process.

Southern Water Project Manager Robin Woodward said the delivery of the new process unit marked a major step forward for the scheme, which began in August 2017.

He said: “We’ve spent several months planning and preparing the ground for delivery of the new processing equipment, so it’s a big milestone to have met.

“When complete, the improvements will mean that the quality of wastewater leaving the site will meet higher standards set by the Environment Agency. This is good news for both our customers and the wider environment.”

The new process units are part of a range of measures which will improve the quality of wastewater leaving the works and ensure it meets strict new environmental standards.

This consists of renewing the sludge treatment process and updating the sludge processing equipment. A new chemical dosing kit will also be installed at the site.

Work is due to be completed by the end of 2018.