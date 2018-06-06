VIDEO: Father’s joy as video of daughter at Bedelands goes viral

A father has spoken of his joy after a video he posted of his daughter at Bedelands Nature Reserve went viral.

Archie Tipple, 40, of Berry Close, Burgess Hill, posted the video on Facebook.

Archie Tipple with his wife Clare, their son Connor, 15, and seven-month-old daughter Alice. Picture: Steve Robards

His seven-month-old daughter Alice is seen reacting to the birdsong by the millpond.

Archie was so chuffed with the response from the community he organised a litter pick event at the reserve and arranged a free BBQ and activities, with help from local businesses.

He said: “Me and my wife Clare took our daughter Alice to the millpond. It was our first venture out with her in a baby carrier and her reaction to the birdsong by the millpond was priceless.

“Since then, it has had an amazing response locally with messages from some people saying they found the video so moving and humbling.

“The response to the litter pick was amazing, 90 people turned up to the event. It went down like an absolute treat.

"People said it was so much fun. It was almost like the video had instigated this amazing community feeling.

“We had some fantastic support from businesses on the day and I’d like to thank them all individually; Crispin Sykes and the team from Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and District Round Table for funding the event, Lee Gasson from the Outdoor Shop, Lewes for donating some amazing goodies for the tombola, Vania Mills from Gladrags costume hire in Brighton, Kevin from KJ Thorn Butchers in Burgess Hill, David from Burgess Hill Town Football Club who very kindly donated the space for the BBQ and tea and coffee afterwards, Richard from Roche Diagnostics in Burgess Hill for the loan of their BBQ equipment, Mid Sussex District Council for the loan of litter picking equipment and collection of the rubbish and Luke Tyler from RepTylers in Brighton for the loan of their much needed gazebo."

Dominic Moore, chairman of Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network, added: “Well done to all the kids and everyone else who took part in this litter pick. Let them be a glowing example to us all!"