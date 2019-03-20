Video footage shows scale of huge Haywards Heath blaze

Video footage has shown the scale of a blaze that broke out in Haywards Heath this afternoon (March 20).

The fire, which involved a building and a number of caravans, broke out in Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield, Haywards Heath, just after 4pm today.

Photo contributed by Barry French

Here is how we broke the news earlier: Firefighters tackle huge blaze involving caravans in Haywards Heath

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire Service has since said the fire involved gas cylinders.

He said crews had scaled down the blaze. "There are now five fire engines at the scene," he said.

The spokesman confirmed the fire was under investigation.

