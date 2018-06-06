VIDEO: Lisa braves the shave for ‘fantastic’ charity

A woman from Haywards Heath who lost her ‘warrior’ mum to cancer braved the shave to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Lisa Jones, 40, who now lives in Orpington, put her trust in Charlotte at Hairworks in Cuckfield, who has been her hairdresser for years.

Lisa Jones with her hairdresser Lisa at Hairworks in Cuckfield

She said: “My beautiful mum Pauline was a warrior but sadly lost her battle with cancer in 1996 at aged 50.

“I was 15 when she was first diagnosed. Three years later she was given the all clear but a year after that was when it was identified that it had returned and spread.

“She was incredibly strong and managed to make my brother’s wedding at St Wilfrid’s Church at the time.

“But then it took a downward turn and she went into St Catherine’s Hospice in Crawley.

“My mum had amazing care at the hospice and at the Princess Royal Hospital and The Royal Sussex.

“I moved out of the area two years ago but still go to Hairworks to have my hair cut by the lovely Charlotte.

“We’ve known each other for years so was understandably the only person I trusted to ‘do the deed’.

“I used to work at Lloyds in Haywards Heath but moved to London two years ago when I came back to the UK after volunteering abroad for a year and I now work for The Salvation Army in the anti-trafficking department.

Lisa braved the shave to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

“In 2006 I was fortunate enough to be able to do a skydive to raise money for Breast Cancer Care and 11 years on I decided to brave the shave.

“I wanted to do something that pushed me further and I was thinking about doing it for a number of years.

“Macmillian Cancer Support is a fantastic charity that offers practical and emotional support to those impacted by this horrible disease.”

Lisa has exceeded her £1,000 fundraising target and has raised £1,126.

She hopes to raise more after a bring and buy sale, which is taking place at her work tommorow.

She added: “I have been in a bubble for the past few days. I was nervous leading up to the shave but quite excited too. A friend of mine came along to support me and my work has been amazing too.”

To donate, visit: https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/lisa-jones.