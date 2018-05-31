VIDEO: Multiple emergency calls after flooding in Haywards Heath

Fire crews have already responded to nine incidents of flooding in Haywards Heath this evening.

The list of calls to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service includes shops and homes flooded throughout the area from around 3.40pm today, as well as a stranded car.

Flooding in Haywards Heath 31-05-18. Photo by Eddie Howland

In South Road, crews were called to flooding in Laura Ashley at 3.40pm. One fire engine from Haywards Heath was sent along with a 4x4 vehicle. Crews worked to remove the water from the premise and salvage stock and left the scene at 4.10pm. No action was required after a second call out.

A submersible pump was used by crews at properties which had flooded in Heyworth Ride and Turners Mill Road, after calls at around 4pm. One property had a centimetre of water in the kitchen, a fire service spokesperson said.

Inspections were made by fire crews of a premises and a home that had flooded in Burrell Road and Vale Road at around 4pm. The fire service was alerted to two other houses that had flooded in Nursery Close and a property in St Wilfred’s Way.

A crew was also sent to rescue a vehicle that became stranded in the flood water at around 4.30pm in The Broadway. No one was trapped in the car and crews worked together to push the vehicle from the flood water and off of the highway. They left the scene at 16:53.

Flooding in Haywards Heath 31-05-18. Photo by Eddie Howland

Have you been affected? Email middy.news@jpress.co.uk with your stories.

Flooding at The Broadway, Haywards Heath. Photo by Eddie Howland

