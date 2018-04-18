VIDEO: Need for water play area in Burgess Hill has ‘grown’ says father

The need for a water play area in Burgess Hill has ‘grown’ and will ‘grow dramatically’ a father-of-four has said.

Chris French, 50, of Firtoft Close, Burgess Hill, delivered a 1,379-signature petition to Mid Sussex District Council five years ago calling for the water play area to be built, but he said the petition was ‘kicked into the long grass’.

Chris French with sons Cameron, 11, and Rowan, 9, at St Johns Park in Burgess Hill. Picture: Steve Robards

The district council told the Middy that councillors discussed the proposal and decided at the time to keep the provision of leisure facilities ‘under review’ to ‘ensure the council provides the best range of facilities possible with the funds it has available’.

Mr French said: “I spent months and months collecting signatures. Every weekend when I wasn’t working I talked to parents and children and everyone was very supportive of the idea and said the water play area was well overdue.

“I presented the petition which had 1,379 signatures and gave my reasons for it. The council said it understood the importance for it, but it was kicked into the long grass and there was no indication that it was going to be looked into.

“We are not talking about a lot of money here – let’s build it. We are the biggest town in Mid Sussex, and we are going to grow rapidly with all the developments going on.

“The need for it has grown and will grow dramatically, with all these extra houses and people who are going to live here. So why not invest in the town centre with something like this, and if it is right in the centre of the town, it would be easy for people to access it who don’t drive.”

Mr French, who lives with his wife Louisa, 49, and their four children; Harry, 17, Liberty, 14, Cameron 11, and Rowan, 9, said the ideal location for the water play area would be St John’s Park. “During the long summer holidays with young children, we want somewhere to go, why not do it, it is a no-brainer,” he added.

“Council tax is going up, so what are we getting for it? We used to have a lido in the town but it closed when The Triangle was built. It explains the anti-social behaviour problem that we have in the town, kids have nothing to do and when we have bored kids, we get trouble.”

Councillor Gary Marsh, cabinet member for Service Delivery, said: “Despite the financial challenges of recent years I’m very proud to say we have continued to invest in, maintain, and create new skate parks, playgrounds, parks and playing fields across the district.

"In recent years we have also invested over £6m, in partnership with our Leisure Contractor PfPL, in our three leisure centres. This includes The Triangle in Burgess Hill – with further exciting improvements to the leisure pool planned to take place over the coming months.”

Councillor Jonathan Ash-Edwards, cabinet member for Resources and Economic Growth, added: “We strive to provide a wide range of high-quality leisure facilities for residents across the district. We have done, and will continue to do, what we can to further enhance our parks and recreation grounds in a considered and affordable way.

"We constantly review the number, type, and quality of the play and recreation facilities we provide for our residents and are committed to delivering an investment programme for our parks and open spaces over the coming 12 months.”

What do you think? Email middy.news@jpress.co.uk