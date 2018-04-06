VIDEO: Peter Pan battles Dr Frankenstein as wacky races return

Villagers were transported to the wonderful world of Neverland as Peter Pan took on Dr Frankenstein in the district’s favourite wacky races.

Both children and adults refused to grow up as they took part in the fun and games at the Bolney Pram Race on Easter Monday, April 2.

A specially made pram-tank stormed its way through Bolney at this year's races.

The children’s hero teamed up with his arch-nemesis Captain Hook as they sailed the Jolly Roger around the village taking on the doctor and his monster and a team of crack soldiers in their specially designed tank-pram.

Not even the rain could dampen spirits as hundreds of spectators turned out in the soggy conditions to watch the annual tomfoolery unfold, all in the name of charity.

The whole event was organised by the Eight Bells pub and owner Michaela Strahan said she was extremely proud with the response.

She said: “It went brilliantly. We had so many people come and it was just a really great day even though it was raining.

Peter Pan and Tinker Bell teamed up with Captain Hook as they sailed the Jolly Roger round the village.

“They still came and they still conquered.”

In total 10 competitors took part in the adults race while six youngsters battled it out in the children’s event.

Peter Pan wasn’t the only colourful character taking part and spectators were treated to a whole host of famous faces including Aladdin and Princess Jasmine, Buzz Lightyear and even Jack the Ripper.

There was a slight variation on the route due to roadworks in the area but that didn’t make the race any easier.

Dozens of people took part in this year's races.

“We changed it slightly because of the road closures this year and it was slightly shorter but still a hard course,” Michaela said.

“We had a great turn out and everyone was really supportive. It was just great I’m very proud of the village.”

But the afternoon wasn’t just about racing.

As well as seeing some entertaining prams those watching also got a chance to enjoy lots of food and live music.

Dr Frankenstein and his monster took on Buzz Lightyear at the Bolney Pram race

Youngsters got their faces painted while the annual hog roast went down a treat with both spectators and competitors.

The Pram Race is a charitable event with the proceeds going to help two great causes.

This year’s charities included Age UK Horsham District, which aims to support older people across the district, and Serv Blood Runners, which delivers urgently needed medical items to hospitals and surgeries across the UK.

Last year’s event raised around £6,000 and since 2009 more than £70,000 has been collected for multiple organisations.

It is not yet known how much has been raised from this year’s races but Michaela said they were expecting it to be a good total again with money still coming in.

She added she wanted to thank the charities who helped run day.