Police have cordoned off a church as officers investigate a serious incident.

Several officers including forensic teams have been called to the Crawley New Life Church in Furnace Drive, Crawley.

Police at the scene in Furnace Drive

An eyewitness said police were scouring the grass outside the church and had been searching dustbins as they investigate the incident.

The car park to the church has been blocked off by emergency vehicles.

More to follow.

