VIDEO: Share your talent and be in with a chance to win £1,000 arts bursary

Villagers in Lindfield are being encouraged to share their talents to be in with the chance of winning a £1,000 arts bursary.

The organisers of Lindfield Arts Festival are offering out the bursary to anyone aged seven to 100 in the village and immediate surrounding areas.

Organisers of Lindfield Arts Festival Hilary Knight and Lynn Tulip. Picture: Steve Robards

High-profile judges have been secured to award the bursary.

They are presenter Katie Derham, known for her performances on Strictly Come Dancing, documentary film director Nick Broomfield, founder of Lindfield Arts Festival and contemporary artist Leesa Le May and theatre writer, director and producer Robin Belfield.

Organiser Hilary Knight said: “We have had 11 applications so far, but we have a couple of weeks left, the deadline is Friday, May 11. We have had really good quality applications.

“Applications have ranged from an aspiring eight-year-old to someone returning to an art skill who has had 20 years experience.

"So it has been right across the ages, some have been musicians, singers and embroiderers.

“We wanted the bursary to be as inclusive as we could, our festival week is pretty amazing and we have got such talented people in the village, and this bursary will provide a platform for someone.

“So this is the next step, and as we are a charity we wanted to give something back to the community, as well as nurture our talents.

"We will invite the winner to showcase their skill and be a bit of a star.”

Judges will be looking for the applicant that demonstrates a desire to start or continue an arts discipline.

Organiser Lynn Tulip said: “We are thrilled to have such high-profile judges on board to award this bursary.

"Their skills and experience, combined with their love of the village will be invaluable to the scheme.

“The bursary is a wonderful way to give something back to the community. We are so looking forward to seeing the applications and meeting the winner.”

Nick Broomfield, founder of the festival, added: “This is a great idea and a wonderful opportunity for the village.”

The annual festival has attracted thousands of visitors from far and wide, to celebrate art in all its forms. It has announced more highlights of its September programme.

For more information on these and on how to apply for the bursary visit www.lindfieldartsfestival.com or email enquiries@lindfieldartsfestival.com