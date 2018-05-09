VIDEO: Sign up to next year’s Mid Sussex Marathon and receive offer

People who sign up now to next year’s Mid Sussex Marathon will receive an early bird offer.

The marathon weekend, held in Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, and East Grinstead, continues to grow in popularity.

People taking part in the Mid Sussex Marathon over the weekend. Picture: Active House Solutions

Almost 500 runners took part in this year’s event over the weekend – read our story here.

Sponsored by Fairfax Properties, the Mid Sussex Marathon is managed by Active House Solutions on behalf of Places for People Leisure, supported by Nice Work race management.

Race director Simon Adby, of Active House Solutions, said he was ‘confident that final final figures would show a big increase on last year’.

The event is run on behalf of Mid Sussex District Council and the town councils of Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, and East Grinstead.

Children taking part in the Sussex Fun Run, as part of the Mid Sussex Marathon weekend. Picture: Active House Solutions

To find out more about running in 2019, or if you would like to support the event in other ways, visit www.midsussexmarathon.co.uk