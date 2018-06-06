VIDEO SLIDESHOW: Burgess Hill Summer Festival kicks off with a bang

A glorious sunny weekend saw hundreds of people turn out to enjoy the Burgess Hill Summer Festival.

The festival, which runs until this Sunday (June 10), kicked off on Saturday and offered something for everyone over the weekend.

Chailey Heritage’s Patchwork Farm came to Church Walk on Saturday, which proved to be a huge success with 80 people coming down to enjoy the event.

Alex Boud, the farm manager, spoke to visitors about the work that the Chailey Heritage Foundation does and how the new Patchwork Farm is a welcome addition to the foundation.

Gemma Wallis, customer services assistant for Burgess Hill Town Council (BHTC), said: “The sun was shining throughout and over 80 people attended the event.

“There was a chance for children and adults alike to pet and hold the farm’s resident goats, guinea pigs and even Colin the Cockerel.

“If you would like to arrange a farm visit for your own school or pre-school please contact Patchwork Farm, part of the Chailey Heritage Foundation (Registered Charity Number 1075837), on 01825 724 444, extension 137, or email: patchworkfarm@chf.org.uk.”

Saturday also saw lots of people flock to St John’s Park to enjoy Wild About Mid Sussex.

The free event was to celebrate wildlife in the district and visitors were able to get up close with exotic reptiles and enjoy demonstrations of woodcarving, basket weaving and hedgelaying.

Dominic Moore, chairman of Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network, said: “The sun shone brightly as Mid Sussex MP Sir Nicholas Soames was greeted by councillor Pru Moore. He chatted with the exhibitors and discovered many items of interest.

“From then on, there was a steady flow of people of all ages. Judging from the happy faces and holiday atmosphere, they all enjoyed the various exhibits.

"All in all it was a very successful event. We hope to be back again on Saturday, June 1, 2019, for the eighth time!”

There is still plenty to enjoy during the final days of the Summer Festival.

Tomorrow night (June 7), will see Re-Take That bringing their multi award-winning show to Martlets Hall, playing all the favourites from the 90s right through to the latest hits.

Friday morning, little ones can enjoy festival rhymes and songs at the library and on Saturday morning, the library will be holding a free drop-in craft session for children aged three upwards and a sensory story session for children and young people with additional needs.

On Sunday there will be fun for all the family at the Summer Fayre in St John’s Park, with fairground rides, bouncy castles, and more.

The festival is coordinated by BHTC with 47 groups, businesses and individuals organising and supporting events this year.

For more information and to see a full list of events, visit: www.burgesshill.gov.uk/Summerfestival.

Tickets are available from the Help Point in Church Walk or by calling 01444 247726.

Alternatively call the Martlets Hall on 01444 242888, or visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk.

The Burgess Hill Bike Ride took place on Sunday as part of the Summer Festival.

