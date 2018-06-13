VIDEO SLIDESHOW: Dementia Action Week is marked in Mid Sussex

Dementia Action Week was marked across the district on May 21-27, with events and activities to raise awareness of the condition.

Volunteers were out and about raising awareness across the week.

Councillor Anne Jones and Lion president John Carter. Picture: Brian Webb

Councillor Anne Jones said: "It was a really successful week. So many people came to the nursing homes to go on tours.

"Many of the people who attended events said how helpful it was to hear West Sussex Carers commissioning manager Mark Greening and Ed Cassidy from the Clinical Commissioning Group, who talked about the support for patients and carers.

"The film Alive Inside was shown in Augustinian Care nursing home was good, as soon as a resident put on the headphones and heard the music they really did come alive.

"The memorable music played by Rosalie Birchmore also went very well."

Other successful events in the district included a stall in the foyer at Waitrose, ran by Haywards Heath Alliance.

Fatima Mirza, community liaison officer for Haywards Heath Town Council, said: "Dementia Action Week was marked across the three towns in the district with events and activities to raise awareness of the condition.

"Volunteers from each of the three alliances; Burgess Hill, East Grinstead and Haywards Heath, were out and about at coffee mornings and pop-up awareness events.

"Burgess Hill held a market stall event in the Martlets Hall with free virtual dementia tours, sponsored by P&S Gallagher.

"East Grinstead Alliance supported three coffee mornings at Care UK, Café Nero and the Spitfire Café at the Queen Victoria Hospital.

"Haywards Heath Alliance organised a stall in the foyer at Waitrose and had a collection for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

"There are estimated to be 2,000 people over the age of 65 living with dementia in Mid Sussex and this figure is expected to rise.

"Volunteers from the three alliances strive to raise awareness of dementia by organising events.

"They also provide free, one-hour Dementia Friends sessions and regularly liaise with decision makers on how services can be improved.

"For more information on your local Alliance, contact your town council. For local dementia services and support contact the Alzheimer’s Society Sussex Helpline on 01403 213017."