Our photographer Steve Robards took these snaps of snow in Burgess Hill this morning.

Families are seen making the most of it in St John’s Park.

Fun in the snow in St John's park, Burgess Hill. Picture: Steve Robards

Mid Sussex and northerly areas have seen 2-3cm of snow this morning.

An amber (be prepared) alert is currently in place for the north of West Sussex but the rest of the county is still under a yellow alert.

