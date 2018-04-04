VIDEO SLIDESHOW: Fun Musical Evening in Burgess Hill raises £5,000 for hospice

An ‘incredible night of entertainment’ in Burgess Hill raised £5,000 for St Peter and St James Hospice.

The event at Burgess Hill Girls school last Thursday was held in memory of resident David Hayman who died last year. The hospice looked after him in his final days.

The Fun Musical Evening was held in memory of Burgess Hill resident David Hayman. Pictures by Stephen Candy Photography

His daughter, Anita Hayman, said: “My dad passed away in August last year and he was in the hospice for his last few days. He overlooked the beautiful South Downs and he was made to feel safe and felt loved by the amazing professional staff – he called the nurses his angels.

“It seems a funny thing to say, but he died well – all thanks to these remarkable people. I’m sure most people can relate to our family’s story and have been touched by the hospice in some way – which we are so lucky to have on our doorstep.

“A couple of months ago we sat round the table thrashing out fundraising ideas. We had found out that you can donate to ‘Pay for a Day’ for the running of St Peter and St James Hospice.

“Chris Goldfinch reminded us that he and dad used to organise fun musical evenings during Burgess Hill Festival Week back in the mid-90’s – raising money for various Rotary charities. So it seemed fitting to host another in dad’s memory.

“It was an absolutely incredible night of entertainment and over £5,000 was raised on the night thanks to sell out ticket sales and the generosity of the audience.

“We had previously raised £2,200 from other various fundraising activities – so we have exceeded our target of £7,200 to ‘Pay for a Day’ which is totally amazing. We are presenting the cheque to the hospice on dad’s birthday, Friday, April 13, which is definitely a lucky day for us.

“Our dad would be so pleased that we have been able to show our appreciation to the hospice – we know that he would have most certainly been the one dancing the most on the evening.

“Brilliant local talent was celebrated – young and old and the crowd were just brilliant – on their feet, waving glow sticks and really showing their support and appreciation.”

Councillor Anne Jones, who attended the event, said the town was ‘blessed with so many talented residents’ and added: “Wonderful evening in memory of a very special Mr David Hayman.”

To find out more visit www.funmusicalevening.co.uk