VIDEO SLIDESHOW: Picturesque snow scenes in Mid Sussex

These picturesque snow scenes have been captured by our readers and photographer Steve Robards.

Jack and Jill windmills can be seen in charming shots taken from Hurstpierpoint this morning.

St John's Park in Burgess Hill. Picture: Anita de Lacey

Scenic shots have also been taken in St John's Park in Burgess Hill.

The district saw two to three centimetres of snow settle yesterday as temperatures plummeted.

A Yellow warning of snow is currently in place for West Sussex, with heavy snow showers expected today.

Traffic delays on roads are expected, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

