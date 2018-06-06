VIDEO SLIDESHOW: Thousands flock to Lindfield's 40th Village Day

Thousands of people turned out to mark Lindfield’s 40th Village Day on Saturday.

The annual event is one of the largest events in the village’s calendar.

It is organised by the Village Day Team on behalf of The King Edward Hall.

Fair Trade Lindfield offered a variety of products at its stall. Lindfield is now officially a Fairtrade Village following a two-year campaign.

Member Peter Desmond said: “We had a great day on Saturday on the Common. Schools, groups and individuals took part in the traditional procession through the streets of the village, culminating in the traditional ‘firing of the anvil’.

“More than 150 stalls were on show throughout the afternoon as well as everything from a pet show to numerous activities for children.”

Fairtrade means fair prices are paid to the producers.

