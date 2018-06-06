VIDEO SLIDESHOW: Wild Wood Festival at Wakehurst is 'action-packed'

Families flocked to Wakehurst in Ardingly over the bank holiday weekend to enjoy the Wild Wood Festival.

The festival offered holiday fun and activities for all the family.

Young adventurers enjoyed tree climbing, letting off steam at Treetrunk Trek and exploring the tree trail.

Other activities included a fire-lighting masterclass, have-a-go archery, storytelling, and live music.

A spokesman said: “Bank Holiday Monday was especially busy with nearly 3,000 visitors attending the festival.

“Activities delighted all ages at the festival, which is to celebrate the traditions, ecology, folklore and beauty of our native woodlands.

“Visitors tuned into trees with Alex Metcalf’s tree-listening microphones, developed alongside Kew scientists.

“They let you hear all the different processes going on beneath the bark which is fascinating – you will never look at trees in the same way again! Tree expert Alex appeared on the BBC One programme – Judi Dench: My Love of Trees.

“Wild Wood is the perfect opportunity to make a day of it and to enjoy some delicious hot food while relaxing to chilled music – perfect for this beautiful leafy setting.

“It is an action-packed family day out at the heart of Wakehurst’s most magical spaces – Pearcelands Wood.”

Wakehurst, which is home to Kew’s Millennium Seed Bank, which houses and protects seed from all over the world, is one of the most significant botanic gardens in the country.

Over the festival weekend Wakehurst woodsmen were on hand to explain what Kew and Wakehurst do to protect our woodlands for future generations to enjoy.

For more information about Wakehurst and the Wild Wood Festival visit: www.kew.org/visit-wakehurst.