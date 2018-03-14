VIDEO SLIDESHOW: Young carers in Burgess Hill get pampered

Young carers were treated to a day of pampering at Burgess Hill Girls school.

The tenth annual Treat for Carers event was held last Wednesday, organised by the school and Burgess Hill Town Council.

Mayor Jacqui Landriani, carers and staff at the school. Picture: Derek Martin

Each carer was paired with and looked after by one of the school’s students and was treated to a haircut, manicure and massage.

A council spokesman said: “The events are always very popular and greatly appreciated by the carers who attend. Caring for someone, often 24 hours a day, seven days a week, can be very hard, no matter how much you love them. The Treat for Carers enables carers to relax and be cared for themselves for a day.

“The pamper day for carers provided an opportunity for carers to have a relaxing day out, with pamper sessions, activities, information about support available for carers, free lunch and refreshments, and musical entertainment by the school students.”

Town mayor Jacqui Landriani came along to the event and thanked Burgess Hill Girls for making their ‘excellent facilities available’.

She added: “The catering staff always provide a superb lunch and homemade cake, and the involvement of the students throughout the day is greatly appreciated by everyone.”

The event is held in the town for young carers who provide unpaid care for a loved one who could not do without their help.

Carer, Lauren Humphries, said after the event: “This was an opportunity for me to sit back and relax and chat to my friend uninterrupted. The haircut, manicure and massage were a real treat. Thank you very much.”

Liz Laybourn, head of Burgess Hill Girls, added: “It is important for our students to learn about the hardship and rewards of life as a carer and they benefit a great deal from interacting with the carers during the day they spend together.”