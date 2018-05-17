VIDEO: Sussex Police officers and staff come out for LGBT colleagues

Officers and staff from across Sussex Police have produced this video in support of International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

The national campaign by Stonewall’s encourages everyone to stand up as an ally for LGBT colleagues to create a workplace in which everyone can be themselves.

Earlier this year, Sussex Police celebrated climbing to 47th place in the Stonewall top 100 employer’s list, and the force’s diversity and equality initiatives continue to provide new ways to ensure the workforce reflects the communities it serves.

Chief Constable Giles York said: “We know that people perform better when they can be themselves in the workplace, and that this, in turn, ensures we’re providing a better service to the public.

“We are proud to be a Stonewall employer and to have a network of proud allies who visibly support LGBT officers and staff. We are also privileged to have such a dedicated and enthusiastic LGBT staff network, LGBT Liaison Officers and external LGBT public advisory group.

“This video and accompanying personal messages highlights the support for diversity and equality within our workforce which, in turn, makes for a safer place for Sussex communities to live and work.”

For more information visit the Diversity and Equality pages on the Sussex Police website.

And to pledge your support by becoming a Stonewall ally click here.