Video: Town centre business goes on sale

Owners of a specialist food shop, deli and cafe in Horsham town centre are putting the business up for sale.

PJ Aldred and partner Marion Carter have decided to quit their business Crates Local in Horsham’s Carfax to spend more time looking after elderly family members.

DM1821944a.jpg. Owners of Crates, Horsham, PJ Aldred, left and partner Marion Carter are selling the food and cafe business. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-181202-164911008

PJ, who was centre manager at Piries Place for 10 years and ran Horsham’s market before opening Crates in 2013, said that the food shop and cafe were booming.

“It’s a really exciting time for the food business,” she said. “People are buying back into local produce with provenance. They are seeking out quality excellent local food and they trust it.

“People are getting more intelligent about their food and how it is produced and we all benefit from that.”

She said Crates was “a really lovely little business, a good lifestyle business with very enjoyable interaction with customers.”

She said it had always been planned to move on from Crates once the regeneration of nearby Piries Place was complete, but they had brought forward their plans because of family ill-health. “Sometimes you have to put family first,” said PJ.

She said they had no plans to move out of Horsham. “We absolutely love the town and we’re staying put.” She said they were planning to run an on-line food and drink business.

An open day for anyone interested in buying the Crates business is being held on February 21 with a chance for potential buyers to see behind the scenes. Anyone who wants to attend should email info@crateslocal.co.uk for more information.