VIDEO: Youngsters show off their skills at Haywards Heath skate jam

Youngsters are pictured showing off their skills at a skate jam event in Haywards Heath.

The event at Victoria Park last Thursday was hosted by Maverick Skateparks and Mid Sussex District Council.

Youngsters at the skate jam event in Victoria Park. Picture: Steve Robards

A spokesman for the district council said: “We had around 50 kids take part in the jam. We had competitions for them to show off their skills with categories for BMX, skate and scooter.

“Maverick handed out lots of prizes including NASS Festival 2018 weekend camping tickets, a GT BMX bike frame, Animal backpacks, a skateboard, t-shirts and stickers.

“There was music, an MC, and professional demonstrations from Scott Hamlin, Harry Boucher, Danny Miles and Charlie Lawlor.”

The new skatepark opened to the public on March 20. It was designed by experts at Maverick Skateparks.

Councillor Jonathan Ash-Edwards, cabinet member for Resources and Economic Growth, said it will serve the BMX and skater community ‘well for many years’.

He added: “I’m delighted that so many of them got involved at the design stage to help us shape the wonderful facility we have here today.”

For more pictures, pick up this week's Middy, which is out tomorrow.