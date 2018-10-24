Village pub near Horsham could be re-opened

A village pub on the edge of Horsham which has been closed for years could soon be back in business.

The Dun Horse Inn at Mannings Heath is currently on the market with commercial property agents Crickmay.

The original Dun Horse pub clapperboard building before it was replaced with the existing pub

The boarded-up pub in Brighton Road has planning consent for two two-bed flats on the first floor and approval for commercial use on the ground floor.

Crickmay director Jonathan Mack said: “It could be used as a pub or restaurant, or retail unit.”

Opinion among local residents on the future of the building has been divided. It has been branded by some currently as an ‘eyesore’ and many have been hoping to see it back in business as a pub, however others are opposed to it.

“It is an opportunity for someone to take it on and do something with,” said Jonathan. “It would be nice to see the building back in use and smartened up.”

The building’s asking price is £500,000.