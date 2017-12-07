Village’s charity Christmas concert has ‘fantastic response’

More than a hundred people attended a charity Christmas concert in Hassocks on Saturday (December 2).

Ben Featherstone, composer for film and TV, who has recently created a song for a Musto advert, played a live concert of original material in Adastra Hall.

He said: “What a fantastic response I have had from the concert.

“I am overwhelmed by the kind words everyone has said. Thank you to everyone who supported the concert.

“A special mention to TSProffesional Sound and Light and Chris from the Purple Carrot who put in efforts and discounts which allowed us to raise more money and awareness for St Peter and St James Hospice.”

Featherstone has sold more than 30,000 records.

He said he was once struck by lightning in Brazil whilst on tour with the ‘legendary’ Paraguayan singer Marco De Brix.

Hassocks resident Adam Ryan said Featherstone ‘did the hospice proud’ at the concert.

“I thought Ben did the hospice proud with a really strong set and a great atmosphere that night. It felt very personal,” he said.

Music fan David Henderson added: “I was delighted to have stumbled upon this concert. It is definitely one to watch.”