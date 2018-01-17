Village’s charity shop to reopen

Hurst Community Charity Shop will reopen in Hurstpierpoint tomorrow.

The public are invited to the grand opening, which kicks off at 10am.

David Gold, joint chairman of West Ham United, will officially open the shop in the High Street.

Co-op took over the charity shop in December 2016, due to a fire which broke out in the High Street on September 9, 2016.

The fire started in nearby Hurstpierpoint Pet Supplies, forcing Co-op to close its store.

The blaze also affected flats above the pet shop.

Seven crews battled the fire for more than five hours.

The fire was believed to have started on the ground floor of the property.

Part of the High Street was closed for some time by police while the incident was dealt with.

Hurst Community Charity Shop let Co-op borrow their premises so residents could still have a convenience store in the village.

In return, the convenience store made a donation to the charity shop to thank them.

Michael Barnes, of Hurst Community Charity Shop’s trustees, told the Middy the shop will officially open to the public tomorrow afternoon after the grand opening and ceremony.