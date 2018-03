FRIENDSHIP CLUB: will be meeting on Tuesday 3rd April in the Village Hall, 2.30 to 4pm, it costs £1 per person which includes a cup of tea and a slice of cake, everyone is welcome.

The Race Night: was a great success raising £2,033 for the Village Hall Rebuild, many thanks to everyone who helped to make the evening so enjoyable. There will be a Coffee Morning on Saturday 14th April to raise more money for the new Hall, put the date in your diaries with more details to follow.