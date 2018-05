CARD & TABLE GAMES CLUB: will be meeting on Thursday 17th May, 2pm to 4pm, it costs £2 per person which includes a cup of tea and a slice of cake, please ring 01444 413061 for details of the venue, everyone is welcome.

PIZZA EVENING: on 9th June, tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children under 12, these must be purchased in advance from Marion on 01444 453277 or Maureen on 01444 413061, more details to follow nearer the day.