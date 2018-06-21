ANSTY GARDEN CLUB: are holding a Plant Sale in the Village Hall on Saturday 23/6/18 in the morning, see the board by the village sign for further details.

THE MOMDAY GROUP: have cleared the undergrowth that was increasingly blocking the footpath that runs from opposite Mount Noddy Cottage through to the A272 Bolney Road. They also tidied up the path on the opposite side of the A272 that runs through to Deaks Lane. Details on the group, for those interested, can be found at www.mondaygroup.org. Our thanks go to the group, who are all volunteers.