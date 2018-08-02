FRIENDSHIP CLUB: It will be meeting on Tuesday, August 7, 2.30pm to 4pm in the Village Hall, it costs £1 per person which includes a cup of tea and a slice of cake, everyone is welcome.

ANSTY VILLAGE HALL TRUST SUMMER LUNCH: This will take place on Sunday, August 12 at Whydown, Bolney Road from 12.30 lunchtime onwards. There will be a Raffle and a Bar, tickets cost £12 for adults, £6 for children under 12 and under 5s are free. Offers of salads and puddings would be very welcome, vegetarian options are available.Tickets must be purchased in advance from Marion on 01444 453277 or Maureen on 01444 413061. All proceeds go to the new Village Hall, everyone is welcome.

CARD & TABLE GAMES CLUB: This will be meeting on Thursday, August 16. Contact Maureen on the number above for more details.