Ardingly Cricket Club winter nets will be at Ardingly College: March 17th - 5 to 7 pm, March 20th - 8.30 to 10 pm, March 24th - 6 - 8 pm, March 31st - 6 - 8pm, April 17th - 8.30 to 10 pm, April 24th - 8.30 to 10 pm

St. Peter’s Church: Sunday 18th March, 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP), 10.15am Morning Praise, 12.30pm Wednesday 21st March Theological Munch for Lent: Part 3. Join us for a simple lunch in the Church Centre as we chat about the Psalms as tools for prayer.

Ardingly Gardening Club: all welcome. Thursday 22 March at 7.30 pm - Britain in Bloom by Jim Buttress Hapstead Hall, Ardingly (entry £2.50).

Jim is one of the UK’s leading gardening experts . He was superintendent of the Royal Parks for 25 years, and his clients have included Her Majesty The Queen and The Queen Mother. He was Head Judge for Britain in Bloom, the RHS UK-wide gardening competition, for many years. Most recently he was vegetable judge on the Great Allotments Challenge.

Thurs 3 May at 7.30 pm - Growing for the Kitchen by P W Patton Hapstead Hall, Ardingly free entry.

Growing the many delicious and interesting fruit, vegetables, herbs and salad crops for the table, with some ideas on preserving and extending the use and production of crops over the whole year.

Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: every Friday evening in the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.